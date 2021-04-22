The News Roundup — Domestic

Former police officer Derek Chauvin, accused of killing George Floyd by kneeling on his neck, was found guilty on three counts, including murder and manslaughter, this week. President Joe Biden praised the verdict, calling such a ruling against a police officer “much too rare.” But on the same day of the Chauvin conviction, Nicholas Reardon, a police officer in Columbus, Ohio, shot and killed a 16-year-old Black girl, Ma’Khia Bryant. Bryant had a knife, according to video footage of the scene. Her family says Bryant called police for help after violent threats from another group of kids.

President Biden announced that in its first 100 days of his term, the Biden administration and health officials have provided 200 million shots of COVID-19 vaccines to Americans. The Kaiser Family Foundation released a report saying that the United States is close to the demand for the vaccine outpacing the supply.

As Biden’s climate summit approaches, the president laid out new targets to cut greenhouse gas emissions from the United States. Biden says his administration will aim for a 50 percent reduction in emissions by 2030, measured against where emissions were in 2005.

We cover all the most important stories from around the nation on the News Roundup.

