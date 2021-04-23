CDC Advisory Committee Recommends Johnson & Johnson Vaccinations Resume

ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:

Use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine should resume - that's the word today from a vaccine advisory committee for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Members voted today after an 11-day pause. NPR health reporter Pien Huang has been following the proceedings and is with us now. Hi, Pien.

PIEN HUANG, BYLINE: Hey, Ari.

SHAPIRO: So this recommendation to unpause the J&J vaccine, was it a surprise? And what does it mean in practical terms?

HUANG: Yeah, it's kind of what was expected. I mean, this is a recommendation similar to what European regulators decided this week after reviewing some cases of rare but serious blood clots in people who had gotten the J&J vaccine. And today the CDC's independent vaccine advisory committee heard from doctors and CDC analysts about this rare blood clotting issue and the cases linked to getting the J&J vaccine. And what they ultimately decided was that the condition is so rare that the benefits of the J&J vaccine, which only requires one shot, outweigh the risks and, also, that giving doctors and patients a head-up to look out for this condition will help people get early and more successful treatment. Now...

SHAPIRO: Yeah. Sorry. Go ahead, yeah.

HUANG: Yeah (laughter). So the group's recommendations are now going to be reviewed by the CDC's director, and if she agrees, then the CDC and FDA are going to go ahead and give the green light for the J&J vaccine to resume.

SHAPIRO: So this side effect is less than one in a million. What more can you tell us about this clotting?

HUANG: Well, at this point, actually, you know, when they stopped it last week, it was because they found six cases of women who had developed severe blood clots in the brain, along with low platelet counts. Now the rate's a little bit higher, actually. It's about two in a million because the CDC says there's now 15 confirmed cases and 10 more under review.

SHAPIRO: Oh, interesting.

HUANG: Yeah. And in most of these cases, they were blood clots in the brain, but some were found in other parts of the body. And so far, all of these cases have been found in women, mostly in their mid- to late 30s. So of those 15 confirmed cases, seven are still hospitalized, five were discharged, and three have died. So, as I mentioned, the rate for getting the severe complications is around two out of a million people, but the risk is higher in younger women. So the condition is still considered to be quite rare, but the group says that women under 50 should be told about their increased risks.

SHAPIRO: And once told, like, what should they do about it? What should they know about it?

HUANG: Yeah, well, what they should know about it is that if they've gotten a J&J shot, the symptoms to watch out for would be a headache or abdominal pain that starts about a week after getting the shot. There can also be stroke-like symptoms. They might be experiencing weakness in one side of the body, loss of focus or consciousness. So health officials say that people who develop any of these symptoms, especially that really bad headache, should seek medical attention right away. And providers should be looking at for this condition, and they should be ordering scans and lab tests to confirm it. And also, they should not treat it with a common blood thinner called heparin, which could make it a lot worse.

So this information will be added by the FDA to the emergency use authorization instructions for the vaccine. And the CDC says they'll also have educational materials for providers and the public to help them understand both the risks and the benefits.

SHAPIRO: Has this 11-day pause affected the overall vaccine distribution in the U.S.?

HUANG: Well, according to the CDC's analysis, it's caused a big drop in people's interest in getting the J&J vaccine specifically. But the survey also found that people's concerns are limited to the J&J vaccine, and they're still very willing to get the Pfizer and Moderna shots, which are the other two vaccines available in the U.S. that have not been associated with this kind of blood clot. So resuming the use of the J&J vaccines is estimated to save hundreds of people from getting hospitalized and dying from COVID over the next six months, and it could be really important for reaching some groups of people that are hard to reach, such as the homebound or those experiencing homelessness.

SHAPIRO: That's NPR health reporter Pien Huang. Thank you.

HUANG: Thank you. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.