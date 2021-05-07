The News Roundup — Domestic

President Joe Biden is shifting the country’s vaccine priorities now that its supply has outstripped the demand. Experts believe that most Americans who wanted a shot have received at least their first dose. Now, Biden wants to move vaccinations from designated sites to local stores or communal centers. The president has set a goal of getting at least 70 percent of Americans their first shot by July 4.

The Facebook Oversight Board upheld former President Donald Trump’s ban from Facebook and Instagram. Trump was banned from the social media platforms after posting that the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 was an example of the “things and events that happen when a sacred landslide election victory is so unceremoniously and viciously stripped away from great patriots who have been badly and unfairly treated for so long.”

Exercise equipment company Peloton issued voluntary recalls on more than 100,000 treadmills, weeks after a federal agency warned of safety concerns. The treadmills have been blamed for more than 70 injuries and the death of a 6-year-old.

We cover the most important stories from across the nation on the News Roundup.

