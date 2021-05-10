© 2021
A Conversation With U.S. Poet Laureate Joy Harjo

WAMU 88.5 | By Kathryn Fink
Published May 10, 2021 at 10:50 AM MDT
Poet Joy Harjo speaks onstage at the 11th Annual Governors Awards gala hosted by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood.
U.S. Poet Laureate Joy Harjo has been busy during the pandemic.

She recently released her first spoken word album in over a decade entitled “I Pray For My Enemies.” She edited a new anthology called “Living Nations, Living Words: An Anthology of First Peoples Poetry.” And she’s set to release a new memoir this fall.

Oh, did we mention she’s also been appointed to a rare third term?

We talk with Harjo about her latest work — and what it means to be the first Native poet to serve as U.S. Poet Laureate.

Copyright 2021 WAMU 88.5. To see more, visit WAMU 88.5.

Kathryn Fink