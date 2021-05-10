© 2021
kunc-header-1440x90.png
Our Story Happens Here
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Women (Not) In the Workplace

WAMU 88.5 | By Jonquilyn Hill
Published May 10, 2021 at 6:27 AM MDT
People work at computers in a community space.
People work at computers in a community space.

There’s no way to sugar coat it: last week’s job numbers left a lot to be desired.

The number of new jobs fell below expectations, unemployment went up, and some industries are having trouble finding people to fill roles.  

When it comes to the pandemic-induced economic downturn, just about everyone is impacted. But one group, in particular, is bearing the brunt: women.  

What’s keeping women from returning to the workforce?

Copyright 2021 WAMU 88.5. To see more, visit WAMU 88.5.

Tags

1A
Jonquilyn Hill