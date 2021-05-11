DarkSide Hacks A Major Pipeline And Sends Washington Scrambling

What do we know about DarkSide?

The FBI says this group of potentially Russian hackers were behind an attack that shut down a major pipeline on Friday.

The Colonial Pipeline supplies the East Coast with half of its gasoline and jet fuel. The company says it should be back up and running by the end of the week.

But the fact that a ransomware attack could bring down such a huge piece of infrastructure has set off alarm bells on Capitol Hill.

We now know who was behind the ransomware attack, but the why is a lot less clear. We ask one cybersecurity expert his take.

