Minneapolis' Fox 9 Experiences Technical Glitch During Weather Forecast
RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:
There's a lot that can go wrong during a live broadcast.
(SOUNDBITE OF FOX 9 NEWS BROADCAST)
JENNIFER MCDERMED: Fifty is the current temperature right now in Winona. Ooh, that's funky.
MARTIN: Fox 9 in Minneapolis had a technical glitch during their weather forecast. Meteorologist Jennifer McDermed started multiplying across the screen. Her image grew and lagged behind her, creating a trippy time-warp look.
(SOUNDBITE OF FOX 9 NEWS BROADCAST)
MCDERMED: Do you guys want one Jennifer or two Jennifers or three?
(LAUGHTER)
MARTIN: Whatever choice gets us sunny weather.