Student Solves Problem Created While We Look Down At Our Phones

NOEL KING, HOST:

We've all missed things while looking down at our phones. Student Minwook Paeng paying wanted to draw attention to that, so he created the Third Eye, which is an ocular prosthetic that you wear on your forehead. It reminds you to look up by vibrating when things get near you. It's part of a campaign that Paeng launched called phono sapiens, a comment on how reliant we are on our phones. Keep your third eye open. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.