© 2021
kunc-header-1440x90.png
Our Story Happens Here
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Talking, Laughing, And Cringing With Ziwe

WAMU 88.5 | By Arfie Ghedi
Published May 17, 2021 at 1:40 PM MDT
Ziwe in ZIWE on Showtime
Ziwe in ZIWE on Showtime

Comedian Ziwe Fumudoh has made a career out of discomfort.

Her career started with her YouTube series “Baited,” a satire of the celebrity interview. During the pandemic she pivoted to Instagram Live, unflinchingly challenging her iconic guests about their own biases, all the while making viewers simultaneously laugh and cringe.  

And now, in a new self-titled variety series on Showtime, Ziwe is bringing that energy to television.

We sat down with her to discuss this new show and what her future looks like.

Copyright 2021 WAMU 88.5. To see more, visit WAMU 88.5.

Tags

1A
Arfie Ghedi