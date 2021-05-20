© 2021
The Supreme Court Will Hear A Case Challenging Roe v. Wade

WAMU 88.5 | By Paige Osburn
Published May 20, 2021 at 6:14 AM MDT
An abortion rights activist holds placards outside of the US Supreme Court before the Court struck down a Texas law placing restrictions on abortion clinics on June 27, 2016 in Washington, DC.
An abortion rights activist holds placards outside of the US Supreme Court before the Court struck down a Texas law placing restrictions on abortion clinics on June 27, 2016 in Washington, DC.

It’s the moment that both anti-abortion and abortion rights advocates have been waiting for. One side with gritted teeth, the other with bated breath.  

On Monday, the Supreme Court agreed to hear a challenge to a Mississippi law that would ban most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. 

The ban is a direct attack on Roe v. Wade which guarantees the constitutional right to an abortion. 

Just two days after the Supreme Court’s decision, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed yet another state-level ban into law – one that restricts abortions starting just six weeks after inception.

What does the future of abortion look like in this country? And is it a future that still includes Roe V Wade?

