Sunday Puzzle: Name That City

By Will Shortz
Published May 23, 2021 at 5:54 AM MDT
Sunday Puzzle

On-air Challenge: Every answer today is the name of a U.S. city from which I have removed one or more interior letters. The remaining letters in order spell a word. I'll give you that word. You name the city.

Ex. CANON (1 letter removed) --> CANTON, Ohio

1. SETTLE (1)

2. LASING (1)

3. CAPER (1)

4. MASON (2)

5. POLAND (2)

6. SPOKE (2)

7. PROVINCE (2)

8. LAYETTE (2)

9. ROSTER (3)

10. DO IT (3)

11. CHARON (4)

12. MASTER (4)

13. SPORT (5)

14. COLORINGS (6) (two words)

Last week's challenge: Name a popular singer — first and last names. Change one letter to a "P" and read the result backward. You'll get what many people do around this singer. Who is it?

Challenge answer: Dua Lipa --> Applaud

Winner: Kathleen Patton of Westwood, Mass.

This week's challenge: This week's challenge comes from listener Roger Barkan of Savage, Md. Think of an eight-letter word in which the third and sixth letters are "A." Remove the A's. The remaining six letters start a common series. What is it? And what comes next in that series?

