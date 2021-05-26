Record-Setting Mount Everest Sherpa Heeds Bad Dream, Turns Around

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. People always say follow your dreams, but what if your dreams tell you to turn around? That's what happened to Kami Rita. A record-setting Sherpa from Nepal, Rita has scaled Mount Everest 25 times and was attempting his 26th summit. But more than halfway up, the weather soured, and he had a bad dream. He said, the gods were telling me not to go. And he took them at their word. He turned around and says he'll attempt the summit again next year. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.