The News Roundup — Domestic

On the anniversary of his death, George Floyd’s family met with President Joe Biden at the White House. The president continued to urge Congress to pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, despite them failing to meet his desired deadline.

New York City May Bill de Blasio announced that his city is planning a full reopening of its public school system this fall. There will be no option for remote learning.

The source of COVID-19 is under new scrutiny as officials and experts are once again considering that it may have been leaked from a lab after new, albeit murky, intelligence on the subject. The widely accepted explanation is that COVID-19 developed from human-animal contact at a wet market in the Chinese province of Wuhan. Initially, the idea that the virus was generated in a lab was dismissed due to conspiracy theories that it was leaked intentionally.

We cover the most important stories from across the nation during the domestic portion of the News Roundup.

Copyright 2021 WAMU 88.5. To see more, visit WAMU 88.5.