Sunday Puzzle: Double Double

On-air Challenge: Every answer today is a five-letter word or name in which the first two letters are the same as the last two.

Ex. Energy or enthusiasm --> VERVE

1. Home of the N.F.L.'s Dolphins

2. Car made in Sweden

3. Latin dance that's also a spicy tomato sauce

4. Vegetable you peel and that can make you cry

5. Companion of the Lone Ranger

6. Eric Clapton's first top 10 hit

7. Give an order to be quiet

8. Sight or hearing, for example

9. Bohemian novelist who wrote "The Metamorphosis"

10. Kind of yoga

11. Just barely defeated

12. Egyptian god pictured with the head of an ibis

13. Very loud, as a crowd

Last week's challenge: Last week's challenge came from listener Roger Barkan of Savage, Md. Think of an 8-letter word in which the third and sixth letters are "A." Remove the A's. The remaining six letters start a common series. What is it? And what comes next in that series?

Challenge answer: Standard --> The remaining pairs of letters — ST, ND, and RD — form the ends of 1ST, 2ND, and 3RD. The next pair of letters in the series is TH.

Winner: Jeff Scott-Densic of Phoenix, Ariz.

This week's challenge: This week's challenge comes from listener Al Gori, of Oak Ridge, N.J. Name a famous city in 10 letters that contains an "S." Drop the "S." Then assign the remaining nine letters their standard value in the alphabet — A = 1, B= 2, C = 3, etc. The total value of the nine letters is only 25. What city is it?

If you know the answer to next week's challenge, submit it here by Thursday, June 3, at 3 p.m. ET.

