Putting The B In LGBTQ

A new Gallup poll (just in time for Pride Month) found that a growing number of adults are identifying as LGBT. One in six Gen Z adults identified as LGBT compared to the around one in 10 millennials.

The Gallup survey also found that more than half of LGBT adults identify as bisexual. Despite their numbers, bisexuals are often overlooked and are still stigmatized by many inside and out of the LGBT community. They are far less likely than gays and lesbians to be out to the people in their lives.

So why is bi visibility such an issue? And what are the unique struggles of those who identify as bisexual?

Copyright 2021 WAMU 88.5