The News Roundup — Domestic

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer triggered the budget reconciliation process in the chamber of Congress, setting Democrats up to pass the Biden administration’s American Jobs and Family Plan through the Senate via a simple majority vote in July.

Nine years from the passage of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals Act, Vice President Kamala Harris will host a roundtable with a group of female immigrants ahead of the Biden administration’s push for bipartisan immigration reform.

A federal judge has thrown out a lawsuit filed by employees of a Houston hospital system over its requirement that all of its staff be vaccinated against COVID-19.

