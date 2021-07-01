© 2021
kunc-header-1440x90.png
Our Story Happens Here
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Our Morgan County 96.7 translator continues to be off the air due to equipment damage. We are working to restore our signal. Visit our Listen page for alternative streaming options. »

The News Roundup — Domestic

WAMU 88.5
Published July 1, 2021 at 11:43 AM MDT
Kids play in the Salmon Springs Fountain in Portland, Oregon.
Kids play in the Salmon Springs Fountain in Portland, Oregon.

In the midst of a historic heatwave, President Joe Biden met with governors in affected states, cabinet officials, and private sector partners about the droughts and wildfires. The administration announced it will move to increase pay for federal firefighters.

Missouri has seen a spike in COVID-19 cases likely driven by the highly transmissible Delta variant. Some 3,000 new cases account for a 20 percent jump identified in the state over the last week.

The year-long effort to pass a bipartisan police reform bill in Congress is in jeopardy after the Fraternal Order of Police released a statement warning lawmakers that the work towards an agreeable bill was threatened by “demagoguery and scare tactics.”

We cover the most important stories from around the country on the News Roundup.

Copyright 2021 WAMU 88.5

Tags

1A