The Latest Out Of Haiti

Less than 24 hours after the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moises, security forces killed four people and took two more into custody after a shootout in Port-au-Prince.

Authorities haven’t released the suspects’ identities or given any evidence that ties them to the president’s murder.

An emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council is set for this afternoon. In a statement, members have called for “all parties to remain calm, exercise restraint” and avoid “any act that could contribute to further instability.”

What’s next for Haiti? And could it involve the U.N. — or the U.S.?

Copyright 2021 WAMU 88.5