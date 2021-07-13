Birth Control: Past

It’s been over 60 years since the Food and Drug Administration first approved the birth control pill.

The pill provided more control over fertility and reproductive health for generations of women.

But its history is troubled. The pill was first tested on low-income women in Puerto Rico. Today, the burden of responsibility when it comes to reproductive health is still placed mostly on women.

For our first installment in our series on birth control, we’ll be looking back at the history of this form of contraception.

