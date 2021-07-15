The News Roundup — Domestic

Democratic Sens. Chuck Schumer, Cory Booker, and Ron Wyden drafted legislation this week to decriminalize marijuana at the federal level. Laws permitting either medical or recreational marijuana use have become increasingly common at the state level in recent years.

Tennessee, Arkansas, Alabama, Kansas, and Louisiana are the U.S. states to see the greatest increase in new cases of COVID-19 in the last 14 days. The delta variant of the virus continues its spread through the country, especially in communities where vaccination rates are low.

Last month’s Consumer Price Index rose at the fastest pace since August of 2008. Federal Reserve Chair Jay Powell says U.S. Central Bank will intervene if inflation in the country begins to spiral out of control.

We cover the most important stories from around the nation on the domestic portion of the News Roundup.

