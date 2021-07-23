Instagram Influencer Raises Money For Piano Player Who Needs Dialysis

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. Carlos Whittaker was at the Atlanta airport when he heard a pianist playing for a small audience. They got to talking, and Carlos learned that Tonee Carter has been playing at the airport for years. Tonee has kidney disease and needs dialysis, so Carlos decided to help raise money. The twist is that Carlos is an author, podcaster and motivational speaker, and almost 200,000 people follow him on Instagram. He raised more than $60,000 in a day.

