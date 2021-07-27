© 2021
Have The Olympic Games Run Their Course?

WAMU 88.5 | By Haili Blassingame
Published July 27, 2021 at 6:40 AM MDT
Runners compete during the Men's 100m Semi Final on Day 9 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
The Olympic games are underway, but the road to Tokyo has been anything but smooth. 

Just days before the opening ceremony, both its creative director and musical composer were fired

Fans were in an uproar earlier this month after Team USA’s Sha’Carri Richardson was banned from competing after a positive marijuana test.

Several other athletes have also tested positive, but this time for Covid-19. The games were postponed from last summer because of the pandemic.

The chaos of this year’s games has some asking if the Olympics has run its course. 

Haili Blassingame