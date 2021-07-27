It’s become a familiar refrain. Firms say they are as interested in “purpose” as they are in profit.

A growing number of companies see value in embracing societal issues. That’s led some to hire a “purpose-focused” executive.

This new class of executive is neither the CEO nor the CFO, they are the CPO or chief purpose officer.

Erica Pandeyis a business reporter at Axios. She has been writing about this trend for“What’s Next?” their new newsletter that takes a peek into the near future.

