© 2021
kunc-header-1440x90.png
Our Story Happens Here
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Our Morgan County 96.7 translator is back on the air at a reduced signal, pending further repairs. Visit our Listen page for alternative streaming options. »
customLogo_0.gif
Seminars at Steamboat
Seminars at Steamboat was founded in 2003 as a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization that brings experts on a wide range of public policy topics to the Steamboat Springs community in Northwest Colorado.

Seminars at Steamboat: Maya MacGuineas

KUNC
Published August 4, 2021 at 10:48 AM MDT
Maya MacGuineas
Seminars at Steamboat
/

About the Speaker:

Maya MacGuineas is the president of the bipartisan Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget. Her areas of expertise include budget, tax and economic policy. As a leading budget expert and a political independent, she has worked closely with members of both parties and serves as a trusted resource on Capitol Hill. MacGuineas testifies regularly before Congress and has published broadly, including regularly in The Washington Post, The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, The Financial Times, The Atlantic and numerous other outlets. She also appears regularly as a commentator on television.

MacGuineas oversees a number of the Committee’s projects including the grassroots coalition Fix the Debt; the Committee’s Fiscal Institute; and FixUS, a project seeking to better understand the root causes of our nation’s growing divisions and deteriorating political system, and to work with others to bring attention to these issues and the need to fix them. Her most recent area of focus is on the future of the economy, technology and capitalism.

Previously, MacGuineas worked at the Brookings Institution and on Wall Street, and in the spring of 2009, she did a stint on The Washington Post editorial board, covering economic and fiscal policy. MacGuineas serves on a number of boards and is a native Washingtonian.

About the Seminars

For 18 years, Seminars at Steamboat has been bringing nationally known experts on public policy to Steamboat Springs for nonpartisan talks that focus on cutting edge domestic and foreign policy issues. Thanks to the generous financial support of Friends of the Seminars, Seminars at Steamboat talks are always free to the public. To become a Friend, click here to visit our website.

Tags

Seminars at Steamboat 2021