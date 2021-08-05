The News Roundup — Domestic

All 50 states have reported an increase in Covid-19 vaccination rates. At least 70 percent of American adults have now received at least the first shot of the vaccine, a month after President Joe Biden’s original goal.

A report from the New York Attorney General Letitia James released this week found that New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed and assaulted women during his time in office. Democrats have pressured Cuomo to resign, but so far he’s stayed put.

The Arizona election recount disaster continues to unfold. Election officials in Maricopa County rejected a subpoena to turn over additional materials.

