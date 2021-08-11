14-Year-Old Becomes The Youngest Person To Swim The Length Of Lake Tahoe

NOEL KING, HOST:

Last weekend, 14-year-old James Savage became the youngest person to swim the length of Lake Tahoe. He covered the 21.3 miles in about 12 hours while his mom, Jillian, kayaked alongside him. James started swimming competitively when he was 6 and then just fell in love with open-water swimming. He does not know what his next adventure will be, but I would guess it would be lengthy.