© 2021
kunc-header-1440x90.png
Our Story Happens Here
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Our 91.9 translator is temporarily off the air due to local construction. 96.7 is back on the air at a reduced signal, pending further repairs.
Visit our Listen page for alternative streaming options. »

14-Year-Old Becomes The Youngest Person To Swim The Length Of Lake Tahoe

Published August 11, 2021 at 4:36 AM MDT

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. Last weekend, 14-year-old James Savage became the youngest person to swim the length of Lake Tahoe. He covered the 21.3 miles in about 12 hours while his mom, Jillian, kayaked alongside him. James started swimming competitively when he was 6 and then just fell in love with open-water swimming. He does not know what his next adventure will be, but I would guess it would be lengthy. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.