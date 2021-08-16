© 2021
kunc-header-1440x90.png
Our Story Happens Here
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Our 91.9 translator is temporarily off the air due to local construction. 96.7 is back on the air at a reduced signal, pending further repairs.
Visit our Listen page for alternative streaming options. »

Back To School: Corralling America&#8217;s Kindergarteners

WAMU 88.5 | By Michelle Harven
Published August 16, 2021 at 6:39 AM MDT
STAMFORD, CONNECTICUT - SEPTEMBER 09: Harper Shea (5), raises her hand during her first day of kindergarten on September 9, 2020 in Stamford, Connecticut. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)
STAMFORD, CONNECTICUT - SEPTEMBER 09: Harper Shea (5), raises her hand during her first day of kindergarten on September 9, 2020 in Stamford, Connecticut. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

For a lot of students, school is back in session. But for those in early childhood education, the path isn’t very clear.  

Last year, America’s public schools lost more than one million students who had been expected to enroll but didn’t show up. Most of them were younger and living in low-income neighborhoods. The biggest loss was seen in the country’s kindergarten classes

We talk about the little ones who got left behind and how to get them back on track in the first installment of our Back to School series.

Copyright 2021 WAMU 88.5

Tags

1A
Michelle Harven