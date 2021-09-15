Taxing The Rich For The Social Safety Net

Congress is back in session and one of its most important tasks now is to figure out how to pay for President Joe Biden’s $3.5 trillion dollar plan to expand the social safety net.

The plan includes measures to combat climate change, update infrastructure, and bolster paid family leave. Democrats hope to finance these measures by raising taxes for wealthy corporations and individuals, which Republicans are pushing back on.

A Morning Consult-Politico poll found that only 32 percent of Republican voters support funding infrastructure spending using tax hikes. However, a Monmouth University poll found that two-thirds of Americans were fine with raising taxes for the wealthy to fund the infrastructure package.

So how does Congress move forward with Biden’s infrastructure plans with differing opinions on taxing the rich?

