He worked as a U.S. immigration agent for 18 years — as an undocumented immigrant

By John Burnett
Published October 14, 2021 at 2:47 PM MDT

In spite of serving his country for nearly 25 years, this U.S. immigration agent is an undocumented immigrant — and just as deportable as the people he'd been ejecting for 18 years.

