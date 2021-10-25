Getting Real About The Real Housewives

“The Real Housewives of Orange County” debuted 15 years ago on Bravo. It told the story of a gated community in California and the over-the-top women who lived there.

Since then, the franchise has exploded, introducing us to housewives living in nine places including Atlanta, New York, and even Utah. The premise remains mostly the same – watching the lives and relationships of these women play out in funny, campy, and occasionally tragic ways.

And audiences can’t get enough. In 2019, Bravo ranked first in primetime cable viewership among women aged 18-49. That same year, “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” was the highest-rated unscripted show on cable among that same audience.

But what does the popularity of the housewives mean in 2021?Journalist Dave Quinn joins us to discuss his latest book, “Not All Diamonds and Rosé,” onthe history and impact of the show.

