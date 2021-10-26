Facebook, Global Misinformation, And The Suppression Of Democracy

Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen has said the number one reason she left the company wasn’t just misinformation… it was misinformation abroad.

We’ve heard a ton about the impact of misinformation here in America. But internal documents from Facebook show its impact may be even graver outside is borders.

From Ethiopia and India to Myanmar and the Philippines, the company has played a pivotal role in spreading disinformation — and suppressing democracy.

We look at how a recent trove of leaked documents from inside Facebook shed a light on its dangers, both in the U.S. and abroad.

