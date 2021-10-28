Facebook has dominated headlines in recent weeks following revelations from whistleblower Frances Haugen and Congressional subpoenas revealed the company’s strategies to amplify misinformation.

What’s gotten less buzz – and mayimpact just as many people, is the state of WhatsApp, which has fallen victim to privacy and misinformation scandals in recent months.

WhatsApp has over 2 billion users worldwide, but some Americans were unaware of just how popular it is around the globe. That was, until the outage of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp earlier this month.

But what are the implications of millions of people relying on one app for communication, news, and business?

