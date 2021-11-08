© 2021
kunc-header-1440x90.png
Our Story Happens Here
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
We are having sporadic service interruptions to our broadcast and stream due to equipment upgrades.
Our 96.7 translator is also temporarily off the air — we are working diligently to restore the signal as soon as possible.

Computer chip makers can't share all the data the U.S. wants for examining shortages

By Jackie Northam
Published November 8, 2021 at 2:59 PM MST

The Commerce Department wants semiconductor makers to provide details on their products and customers in a bid to understand what's causing bottlenecks. Many companies say it may reveal trade secrets.

Copyright 2021 NPR

Tags

All Things Considered
Jackie Northam
Jackie Northam is NPR's International Affairs Correspondent. She is a veteran journalist who has spent three decades reporting on conflict, geopolitics, and life across the globe - from the mountains of Afghanistan and the desert sands of Saudi Arabia, to the gritty prison camp at Guantanamo Bay and the pristine beauty of the Arctic.
See stories by Jackie Northam