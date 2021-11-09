© 2021
kunc-header-1440x90.png
Our Story Happens Here
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
We are having sporadic service interruptions to our broadcast and stream due to equipment upgrades.
Our 96.7 translator is also temporarily off the air — we are working diligently to restore the signal as soon as possible.

Children's book 'Calvin' shows how a community can embrace a trans child's identity

By Audie Cornish,
Jonaki MehtaSarah Handel
Published November 9, 2021 at 3:06 PM MST

NPR's Audie Cornish talks with authors and parents Vanessa and JR Ford about their new book Calvin, which explores one child's experience of coming out as transgender.

Copyright 2021 NPR

Tags

All Things Considered
Audie Cornish
Over two decades of journalism, Audie Cornish has become a recognized and trusted voice on the airwaves as co-host of NPR's flagship news program, All Things Considered.
See stories by Audie Cornish
Jonaki Mehta
Jonaki Mehta is a producer for All Things Considered. Before ATC, she worked at Neon Hum Media where she produced a documentary series and talk show. Prior to that, Mehta was a producer at Member station KPCC and director/associate producer at Marketplace Morning Report, where she helped shape the morning's business news.
See stories by Jonaki Mehta
Sarah Handel