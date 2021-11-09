© 2021
kunc-header-1440x90.png
Our Story Happens Here
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
We are having sporadic service interruptions to our broadcast and stream due to equipment upgrades.
Our 96.7 translator is also temporarily off the air — we are working diligently to restore the signal as soon as possible.

Poland is trying to curb an influx of migrants being assisted by Belarus

By Rob Schmitz
Published November 9, 2021 at 2:59 PM MST

Poland is sending more troops to its border with Belarus. Thousands of migrants are trying to cross the frontier there, apparently at the instigation of the Belarusian regime.

Copyright 2021 NPR

Tags

All Things Considered
Rob Schmitz
Rob Schmitz is NPR's international correspondent based in Berlin, where he covers the human stories of a vast region reckoning with its past while it tries to guide the world toward a brighter future. From his base in the heart of Europe, Schmitz has covered Germany's levelheaded management of the COVID-19 pandemic, the rise of right-wing nationalist politics in Poland and creeping Chinese government influence inside the Czech Republic.
See stories by Rob Schmitz