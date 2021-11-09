We are having sporadic service interruptions to our broadcast and stream due to equipment upgrades. Our 96.7 translator is also temporarily off the air — we are working diligently to restore the signal as soon as possible.
What President Xi Jinping's absence from COP26 indicates for China's climate pledges
Ari Shapiro has been one of the hosts of All Things Considered, NPR's award-winning afternoon newsmagazine, since 2015. During his first two years on the program, listenership to All Things Considered grew at an unprecedented rate, with more people tuning in during a typical quarter-hour than any other program on the radio.
Jonaki Mehta is a producer for All Things Considered. Before ATC, she worked at Neon Hum Media where she produced a documentary series and talk show. Prior to that, Mehta was a producer at Member station KPCC and director/associate producer at Marketplace Morning Report, where she helped shape the morning's business news.