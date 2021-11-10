We are having sporadic service interruptions to our broadcast and stream due to equipment upgrades. Our 96.7 translator is also temporarily off the air — we are working diligently to restore the signal as soon as possible.
Burning wood pellets isn't the 'clean energy' it claims to be, critics say
David Boraks is a WFAE weekend host and a producer for "Charlotte Talks." He's a veteran Charlotte-area journalist who has worked part-time at WFAE since 2007 and for other outlets including DavidsonNews.net and The Charlotte Observer.