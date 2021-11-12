© 2021
kunc-header-1440x90.png
Our Story Happens Here
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
We are having sporadic service interruptions to our broadcast and stream due to equipment upgrades.
Our 96.7 translator is also temporarily off the air — we are working diligently to restore the signal as soon as possible.

To try to convert an election skeptic, a county clerk invited her to help the process

CPR News | By Bente Birkeland
Published November 12, 2021 at 2:24 PM MST

Election officials are trying to win over voter trust that ballots are handled and counted securely. In Colorado, a clerk went so far as to invite one skeptic to work at his office to see for herself.

Copyright 2021 CPR News

Tags

All Things Considered
Bente Birkeland
Bente Birkeland has been reporting on state legislative issues for KUNC and Rocky Mountain Community Radio since 2006. Originally, from Minnesota, Bente likes to hike and ski in her spare time. She keeps track of state politics throughout the year but is especially busy during the annual legislative session from January through early May.
See stories by Bente Birkeland