As COVID-19 cases surge, Austria orders a lockdown of the unvaccinated

By A Martínez,
Rob Schmitz
Published November 15, 2021 at 3:15 AM MST

Austria is moving to put millions of unvaccinated citizens under lockdown as European countries take measures to try to control a new surge in COVID-19 infections.

