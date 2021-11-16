© 2021
kunc-header-1440x90.png
Our Story Happens Here
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
We are having sporadic service interruptions to our broadcast and stream due to equipment upgrades.
Our 96.7 translator is also temporarily off the air — we are working diligently to restore the signal as soon as possible.
News

Kruger Rock Fire: Mandatory evacuations ordered in Estes Park

KUNC | By KUNC Newsroom
Published November 16, 2021 at 9:33 AM MST
kruger_rock_fire_20211116.jpg
Courtesy Alex Hesemann
/

The Estes Park Emergency Communications Center issued mandatory evacuation orders to the Little Valley and Hermit Park neighborhoods of Estes Park due to a wildfire near Kruger Rock Tuesday morning. Voluntary evacuations are advised for those in the nearby Meadowdale area.

The fire was reported just before 7 a.m. near Little Valley Road and Fish Creek Road, and is currently burning approximately 20 acres, according to Larimer County officials.

Evacuation sites are open at the Estes Park Event Center at 1125 Rooftop Way, and the Estes Park Fairgrounds at 1209 Manford Ave.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

Tags

NewsEstes ParkKruger Rock FireWildfires
KUNC Newsroom
Stories written by KUNC newsroom staff.
See stories by KUNC Newsroom