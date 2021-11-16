Kruger Rock Fire: Mandatory evacuations ordered in Estes Park

The Estes Park Emergency Communications Center issued mandatory evacuation orders to the Little Valley and Hermit Park neighborhoods of Estes Park due to a wildfire near Kruger Rock Tuesday morning. Voluntary evacuations are advised for those in the nearby Meadowdale area.

The fire was reported just before 7 a.m. near Little Valley Road and Fish Creek Road, and is currently burning approximately 20 acres, according to Larimer County officials.

Evacuation sites are open at the Estes Park Event Center at 1125 Rooftop Way, and the Estes Park Fairgrounds at 1209 Manford Ave.

#KrugerRockFire - visit https://t.co/3HgYSYL1cM for updates and social media posts. Info will be posted to this page as it becomes available. https://t.co/U1nPHZwsp1 — LETA (@LETA_911) November 16, 2021

