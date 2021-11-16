We are having sporadic service interruptions to our broadcast and stream due to equipment upgrades. Our 96.7 translator is also temporarily off the air — we are working diligently to restore the signal as soon as possible.
What the history of student vaccination mandates means for school COVID vaccine rules
Anya Kamenetz is an education correspondent at NPR. She joined NPR in 2014, working as part of a new initiative to coordinate on-air and online coverage of learning. Since then the NPR Ed team has won a 2017 Edward R. Murrow Award for Innovation, and a 2015 National Award for Education Reporting for the multimedia national collaboration, the Grad Rates project.