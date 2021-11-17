© 2021
Blinken is the highest-level Biden administration official to visit Africa

By Noel King,
Michele Kelemen
Published November 17, 2021 at 3:06 AM MST

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has begun a three-nation Africa tour. His visit comes as eastern Africa is in turmoil — with civil war in Ethiopia and a military coup in Sudan.

Noel King
Michele Kelemen
