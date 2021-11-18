The News Roundup — International

Tennis stars Novak Djokovic and Naomi Osaka have added their voices to a chorus of concern over the fate of fellow player Peng Shuai, who’s now missing after accusing China’s former vice-premier of sexual assault.

A missile test conducted by Russia destroyed a satellite and created a cloud of space debris, forcing astronauts in the International Space Station to take shelter. A NASA administrator called the mistake “irresponsible” and “destabilizing.”

Belarus has cleared a migrant camp at its border with the E.U., after heavily-armed Polish police responded to protesting migrants with water cannons and tear gas. The migrants have been moved to a government warehouse, but it’s unclear what will happen to them next. Belarusian leader Aleksandr Lukashenko has been accused of orchestrating the crisis by encouraging migrants to cross through the country, in a bid to get to western Europe.

We cover the most important stories from around the world during the international hour of the News Roundup.

Copyright 2021 WAMU 88.5