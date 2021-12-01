© 2021
Mark Meadows Makes His Move

WAMU 88.5
Published December 1, 2021 at 6:43 AM MST
Former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows (C) arrives at the U.S. Capitol for the first day of former President Donald Trump's second impeachment trial in the Senate in Washington, DC.
In something of abreakthrough for those in Congress investigating the events that led up to the insurrection on Jan. 6, former Trump Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, who had so far refused to cooperate with the investigation, has changed his mind.

Earlier, House committee members had been clear that those they subpoenaed would be held in criminal contempt if they refused to comply.

Mark Meadows clearly knows a lot. But how much is he willing to share?

