The News Roundup — International

Following the amassment of Russian troops on the country’s border with Ukraine, President Joe Biden spent two hours on a call with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Putin is concerned about NATO expanding its sphere of influence. Biden wants troops away from the border.

The World Health Organization reported COVID-19 cases in South Africa more than doubled last week as Omicron spreads.

And a U.K. court ruled that Wikileaks founder Julian Assange can be extradited to the U.S.

