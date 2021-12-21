The long road to recovery in Kentucky

At least 92 people were killed by tornadoes in the South and the Midwest in December. Kentucky finished its search and rescue efforts over the weekend, counting 78 people as killed by the natural disaster.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear spoke Saturday about the long road to recovery in his state:

“Yes we are down, yes we are hurting. But we are not defeated and we are not broken. Together we will dig out. Together we will clean up. And together we will rebuild both structures and lives. Our commitment is the long term.”

Thousands in Kentucky remain without access to electricity. It may be weeks, if not months, before energy is fully restored.

We get an update from the American Red Cross. Below is a list of local non-profit organizations they’re partnering with in the recovery efforts.

