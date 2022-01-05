After The Riot: Election integrity and the future of democracy

Thursday marks one year since insurrectionists stormed the nation’s Capitol in an attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

“The Justice Department remains committed to holding all January 6th perpetrators, at any level, accountable under law — whether they were present that day or were otherwise criminally responsible for the assault on our democracy,” said Attorney General Merrick Garland in a news conference Wednesday.

In the year since, there have been election audits in Texas, Pennsylvania, and Arizona confirming the results. Dozens of lawsuits filed by the Trump campaign and its allies have failed or were thrown out by judges for lacking substance.

An NPR/IPSOS poll this week found just fewer than half of Republicans believe in the outcome of the 2020 Presidential election.

We assemble a panel of guests to examine issues related to election integrity and how our country moves forward with millions of Americans questioning our democratic institutions.

