© 2022
kunc-header-1440x90.png
NPR for Northern Colorado
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Christian Nationalism is stronger than ever, even without Donald Trump as president

By John Burnett
Published January 14, 2022 at 2:31 PM MST

Christian Nationalism has grown in the last year. Now, some more mainline churches are speaking out against the movement, which they see as opposed to the teachings of Jesus.

Copyright 2022 NPR

Tags

All Things Considered
John Burnett
As NPR's Southwest correspondent based in Austin, Texas, John Burnett covers immigration, border affairs, Texas news and other national assignments. In 2018, 2019 and again in 2020, he won national Edward R. Murrow Awards from the Radio-Television News Directors Association for continuing coverage of the immigration beat. In 2020, Burnett along with other NPR journalists, were finalists for a duPont-Columbia Award for their coverage of the Trump Administration's Remain in Mexico program. In December 2018, Burnett was invited to participate in a workshop on Refugees, Immigration and Border Security in Western Europe, sponsored by the RIAS Berlin Commission.
See stories by John Burnett