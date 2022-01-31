© 2022
Joni Mitchell, Neil Young, and Spotify&#8217;s COVID misinformation problem

WAMU 88.5 | By Rupert Allman
Published January 31, 2022 at 6:49 AM MST
Joe Rogan introduces fighters during the UFC 269 ceremonial weigh-in at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.
The row over Spotify is not over. 

Over the weekend, calls to boycott the streaming service grew after artists including Neil Young and Joni Mitchell demanded the platform remove their music.

They don’t want their music to be shared in the same space as Spotify’s most popular podcast, “The Joe Rogan Experience.”

Rogan’s guests have spread COVID misinformation. And now both he and Spotify are responding. But will it be enough?

Nick Quah is the podcast critic for Vulture.He catches usup on what happened over the weekend and where things stand now?

