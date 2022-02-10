Nominations for the 94thAcademy Awards were announced this week.

Some of the films recognized include “The Power of the Dog,” “King Richard,” and “Dune.” There were historic nominations for director Jane Campion, who is the first woman to be nominated twice for best director, and Steven Spielberg, who is the first person to receive Oscar nominations in six different decades.

And two years after “Parasite’s” historic best picture win, the Academy continues to give nods to international films, including “Drive My Car” by Japanese director Ryusuke. It has become the first Asian film to score nominations in all four major categories.

In this month’s edition of our pop culture Hit List, we’ll go over this year’s Oscar nominees.

